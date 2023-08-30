As the festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan continues, the district of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh is poised to make its mark in the Guinness World Records by crafting the "largest rakhi" ever.

Ashok Bhardwaj, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is leading the effort to create this massive rakhi on his farm in Bhind. As reported by Live Hindustan, upon a suggestion from BJP workers, Bhardwaj took the initiative to undertake this project. The team conducted online research to identify the current world record for a similar endeavour and opted to break it. Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes, auspicious time to celebrate and more As per media reports, Bhardwaj revealed that he has enlisted the services of an agency to carry out this undertaking. More than 10 skilled craftsmen are currently involved in the creation of the rakhi, utilizing materials such as fabric, cardboard, thermocol sheets, and wood. The central element of the rakhi, typically circular, will possess a diameter of 25 feet, while two supplementary ornamental balls attached to it will measure 15 feet each.

Numerous artisans were observed diligently working on individual sections of the rakhi, engaging in tasks such as coloring, adorning, and ornamenting the components.

The BJP leader also indicated his intention to include the project in a total of five reputable record books: namely, the Guinness World Records, the Limca Book of Records, the World Book of Records, the Asia Book of Records, and the India Book of Records.

Representatives from Guinness World Records are scheduled to visit Bhind on Thursday for the purpose of assessing the project and potentially recognizing it as an official record. Once the necessary procedures are completed, the rakhi is anticipated to be officially designated as the world's “largest."

