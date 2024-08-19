Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sibling bond with rituals such as tying a rakhi, gifting, and festive meals. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared record-breaking sales for the festival, highlighting Laddu's popularity.

Blinkit co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa, Albinder Dhindsa, took to social media to share a milestone achievement for the company on the eve of Rakshabandhan 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to the microblogging site, Dhindsa wrote on X, “We’ll cross all time high orders in a day on blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today! And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute). Thank you to all our customers (especially the ones who placed their first blinkit order today) for trusting our service. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all 💛."

A username Think4Tomorrow, replied, "It's time to demerge from zomato separate listing required." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another one wrote, “Get in all the mobiles like how Amazon and Flipkart have. Deliver it in 10 mins ❤️ love to you! Awaiting to see that soon 🔜."

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival that honours the deep bond between siblings and is observed on Monday this year. Celebrated with the tying of the sacred rakhi, this tradition represents love, protection, and the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

“Laddu was the winner" As the rituals of Raksha Bandhan typically include tying the rakhi, a sacred thread, on the brother's wrist, applying a tilak (a mark on the forehead) as a symbol of blessings and protection, and exchanging gifts. These acts are accompanied by festive meals and family gatherings, reinforcing familial ties and mutual affection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post, Blinkit CEO said, “It’s a close one between Laddu and Gulab Jamun. But the real surprise today has been Kaju Katli sales. For context - Laddu was the winner amongst these three last year on Raksha Bandhan!"

Overall, Raksha Bandhan is a heartfelt celebration of the protective bond between siblings, with its customs reflecting deep-seated values of care, respect, and unity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the delivery platform has activated international orders so that people living overseas can order Rakhis and gifts for their siblings living in India.

According to Blinkit, its Raksha Bandhan special offer is available till 19 August and people can place orders from six countries -- USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X, Dhindsa said: “Raksha Bandhan special - we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August."

History of Raksha Bandhan One of the most cherished legends of Raksha Bandhan is rooted in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. According to the mythology, Lord Krishna once injured his finger while handling the Sudarshan Chakra. In his moment of need, Draupadi, seeing his plight, tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it around his wound to stop the bleeding. Moved by her act of compassion, Lord Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi forever.