President Droupadi Murmu extended Raksha Bandhan wishes, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening love, trust, and the protection of women's rights. DMRC will deploy additional personnel and trains to manage increased passenger traffic on August 19.

To manage the surge in passenger traffic expected on Raksha Bandhan (Monday, August 19), the Delhi Metro will keep extra standby trains on standby across its routes, ready for deployment if required to meet the increased demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) said, “To facilitate passengers on the festival of Rakshabandhan on Monday i.e, on 19th August 2024, Delhi Metro will be ready with additional standby trains on its corridors for induction into services to cater the rush, if required."

“DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters. Passengers are requested to use mobile Apps i.e. DMRC Momentum, WhatsApp, Paytm, one Delhi, and Amazon to buy QR tickets online to avoid the rush at ticket counters or to buy National Common Mobility Card / Smart Card from Customer care centres," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DMRC added that guards and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters today.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm across India every year. The festival honours the deep bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist, representing their love, care, and wish for his protection. In return, brothers express their affection and respect by giving their sisters gifts, sweets, and money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Droupadi Murmu extended Raksha Bandhan wishes on Sunday evening. In an official statement, the President said, “Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters, which strengthens the feeling of love and mutual trust."