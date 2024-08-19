‘Itna bada ho gaya, pata nahi kab seekhega’: Blinkit’s cheeky reply to Zomato on ‘adopted’ Rakhi wish

Zomato's quirky Raksha Bandhan message to Blinkit as 'adopted sis' amused users. Blinkit noted record orders and metrics on the festival's eve. International orders for Rakhis are available from six countries until August 19.

Published19 Aug 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Blinkit and Zomato logos are seen in this illustration
Blinkit and Zomato logos are seen in this illustration

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approached, Zomato decided to celebrate the occasion in a quirky and modern way.

In a post on X, Zomato posted a cheerful message: “Happy Rakhi adopted sis, Blinkit.”

The post was immediately met with attention, with many users amused by Blinkit's playful declaration of Zomato as its “adopted sis.”

To which Blinkit replies, Adopted nahi acquired hota hai..itna bada hogaya pata nahi kab seekhega 😆 (Not adopted but acquired... don't know when you’ll learn that).

A user replied, “Marketing Is Marketying 👀”. Another said, "Groffers crying 😭"

A user added, "Blinkit me se Rakhi lene par Zomato free delivery deta he?"

A user noted, “Na samosa pahucha hai na printout, aap dono pehle bhai behen khel lo, kaam dhaam baad me dekh lena.

The Zomato acquired Blinkit in an all-stock deal valued at 4,447 crore.

Earlier on Sunday, Blinkit co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa, Albinder Dhindsa, took to social media to share a milestone achievement for the company on the eve of Rakshabandhan 2024.

Taking to the microblogging site, Dhindsa wrote on X, “We’ll cross all time high orders in a day on blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today! And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute). Thank you to all our customers (especially the ones who placed their first blinkit order today) for trusting our service. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all 💛.”

Overall, Raksha Bandhan is a heartfelt celebration of the protective bond between siblings, with its customs reflecting deep-seated values of care, respect, and unity.

Meanwhile, the delivery platform has activated international orders so that people living overseas can order Rakhis and gifts for their siblings living in India.

According to Blinkit, its Raksha Bandhan special offer is available till 19 August and people can place orders from six countries -- USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 12:24 PM IST
