Raksha Bandhan 2024: School students in Delhi tie rakhi to PM Narendra Modi | Watch video

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Several children from a school in Delhi tied handmade rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024.

Sporting a white kurta and light green jacket, PM Modi was seen interacting with the students as they tied rakhis on him, one at a time.

#WATCH | Delhi | School students tie 'Rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi, on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/yqUQq3DLuv — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

Siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan 2024 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to share wishes for the festival of Raksha Bandhan and celebrate the “unbreakable love” between brothers and sisters.

Sharing a picture of him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister.”

He further added that may the rakhi, or “the thread of protection,” always keep their "sacred relationship strong."

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with childhood pictures of the two siblings. She captioned the photo by comparing the brother-sister relationship with a ‘flowerbed of memories’.

In her post she said, “The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flowerbed in which memories of different colors, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding.”

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Significance The core theme of Raksha Bandhan revolves around the bond between brothers and sisters, symbolising protection and mutual respect. The festival has ancient roots in Hindu tradition and is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana (usually August).