Raksha Bandhan 2025: Delhi Police issues advisory on Rakhi eve, urges to avoid THESE roads amid massive traffic jam

Raksha Bandhan 2025: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for commuters travelling on highways, warning of major congestions as a number of Delhiites set out to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 on Rakhi eve.

Heavy traffic jam was reported from various parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday as people began travelling on the Rakhi weekend.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory warned citizens to avoid certain routes and warned of major traffic congestions in Delhi.

“Due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend, a large number of commuters are expected to travel out of Delhi via National Highways,” it said.

Raksha Bandhan traffic jam in Delhi: Which routes to avoid? The police asked commuters to avoid THESE routes amid heavy traffic jam in Delhi — Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh through NH-44 and Singhu border.

“To avoid congestion, commuters heading towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh through NH-44 and Singhu border are advised to consider alternate routes,” it said in the advisory.

To avoid traffic jams in Delhi, it advised commuters to use the metro.

“Public transportation options like Delhi Metro can be a convenient alternative to reach your destination. Plan your journey in advance to ensure a smooth commute,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Rakhi traffic jam in Delhi Various corners of Delhi saw massive traffic jams as people set out to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Friday. Slow vehicular movement was reported from the Ghazipur border, with cars seen stuck for hours on road.

Cars, bikes and auto rickshaws were also seen stuck in the traffic at the Noida-Akshardham road leading to Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony, and Shastri Park earlier this evening.

The Raksha Bandhan festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated across India. This year it will be celebrated on 9 August 2025.