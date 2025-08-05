Raksha Bandhan 2025: When is Rakhi? Know date, significance and Shubh Muhurat time

Raksha Bandhan 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the brother-sister bond is near. Bandhan rituals should not be performed during Bhadra as per Drik Panchang. It is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When is Rakhi? Rakhi festival lies on August 9, 2025, Saturday.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, it begins from August 08 at 02:12 pm and will conclude on August 09 at 01:24 pm.

“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan," Drik Panchang believes.

Also Read | Holidays in August 2025: Major festivals and celebrations this month

Raksha Bandhan time: When should you avoid? According to media reports citing astrologers, there will be no influence of Bhadra on Raksha Bandhan this year. Bhadra falls on August 8, from 2:12 PM to 1:52 PM on August 9, based on the English calendar. This means that on August 9, during the daytime, Bhadra will not be present. Additionally, Panchak, which is also considered inauspicious, begins at 2:11 AM on August 10 and ends at 5:20 AM on August 9, indicating that there is no effect of Bhadra on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan significance The name Raksha Bandhan signifies “the bond of protection”.

On this day, a sister ties a rakhi around her brother's wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while the brother promises to protect her throughout life. The festival is rooted in Indian mythology, with stories like that of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, and Yamuna and Yama, which highlight the spiritual and emotional depth of this bond.