Raksha Bandhan 2026: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi extend ‘heartfelt greetings’, celebrate its significance

President Droupadi Murmu shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of Rakhsha Bandhan festival. Highlighting its significance as a festival symbolising protection, warmth and mutual responsibility among families and communities, she urged everyone to strengthen bonds and move towards a developed India. This greeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘heartfelt wishes’.

The caption to social media post on X states, “On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

Droupadi Murmu in her Raksha Bandhan message stated: "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad.

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Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan in Indian culture? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan symbolizes protection, warmth, and mutual responsibility among families and communities, highlighting the bond between brothers and sisters. 2 How is Raksha Bandhan celebrated and what does it involve? ⌵ On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing love and protection, while brothers in return promise to safeguard their sisters and often give gifts. 3 Why do people exchange gifts during Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ The exchange of gifts during Raksha Bandhan signifies love and appreciation and reinforces the commitment between siblings to support and stand by each other. 4 When is Raksha Bandhan observed and what are its rituals? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana—this year, it falls on August 28. Key rituals include tying rakhi and exchanging gifts. 5 Can mutual funds be gifted to siblings during Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ Yes, mutual fund units can be gifted to siblings, with specific eligibility and process requirements, allowing for a meaningful financial gesture on Raksha Bandhan.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of our culture and tradition since ancient times The rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'. In many shlokas and mantras, we find the words "Rakshe, Ma Chala, Ma Chala". These words express the imploration, “May this bond of protection continue forever.”

Raksha Bandhan has become popular as a social festival in which sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrists of brothers and their siblings. This symbolises the feelings of warmth, respect and mutual responsibility not only between brothers and sisters but also among siblings, families, friends and the society. This festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation.

On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to strengthen the bonds amongst our families and our communities. Let us march forward with thus spirit towards a Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi extends ‘heartfelt wishes’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning greeted people of the nation as he wished that the bond of love, affection and mutual trust symbolised by the festival remains forever unbreakable.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable—that is my heartfelt wish.”

The auspicious Raksha Bandhan festival which celebrates brother-sister bond is observed on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, it is being celebrated on 28 August, Friday. On this day, sisters tie rakhi around their brothers’ right wrists, symbolizing the bond of protection, harmony, mutual respect, a sense of responsibility towards one another and celebrating the enduring love between siblings.