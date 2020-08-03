Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, President Kovind extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have extended warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The President in his message said, "Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

"Many wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters togetherutual trust between brothers and sisters.

Home minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus also conveyed his wishes.“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Raksha Bandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the Rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.

