Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi’s Pakistani sister wishes him this while sending rakhi

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi’s Pakistani sister wishes him this while sending rakhi2 min read . 07 Aug 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sent him a rakhi by using a ‘reshmi ribbon with embroidery design’.
Prior to Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who is of Pakistani descent, sent him a rakhi and wrote a letter in which she wished him luck in the general election of 2024 and prayed for his long life and health. Qamar declared that she had taken all necessary steps and anticipated meeting with Modi.
PM Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister sent the holy thread - Rakhi - ahead of the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan and extended her best wishes for the 2024 general election.
"I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," news agency ANI quoted Shaikh as saying.
"There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.
Every year, Shaikh sends Modi a Raksha Bandhan card and a rakhi. After getting married, Shaikh moved to India from Pakistan and has been residing there since. The woman of Pakistani descent claimed that for the past 24–25 years, she has been tying rakhi to Modi.
Shaikh cherished the memories of their first Raksha Bandhan, which took place when Modi was an employee of the RSS. The Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which often falls in the month of August, is the one in which Raksha Bandhan is observed.
Pooja Gehlot, a distraught athlete, was earlier consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games was cause for joy, not remorse. On social media, people from all over the world are now praising PM Modi's generosity. One of them was a Pakistani journalist who compared Modi's attitude to that of the leaders of the neighbouring country.
