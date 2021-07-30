1 min read.Updated: 30 Jul 2021, 09:14 PM ISTLivemint
Special arrangements have been made upto 16.08.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail for other states and upto 17.8.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail within Delhi, Office of Chief Postmaster General Delhi Circle said.
With Rakhi Festival a the corner, Department of Posts has made special arrangements to handle special mails.
