Raksha Bandhan: Special counters in Delhi's 34 post offices for mailing Rakhi

With Rakhi Festival a the corner, Department of Posts has made special arrangements to handle special mails.
With Rakhi Festival a the corner, Department of Posts has made special arrangements to handle special mails.
As per a statement issued by Office of Chief Postmaster General Delhi Circle, special arrangements have been made upto 16.08.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail for other states and upto 17.8.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail within Delhi.
As per a statement issued by Office of Chief Postmaster General Delhi Circle, special arrangements have been made upto 16.08.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail for other states and upto 17.8.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail within Delhi.
Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and 02 RMS Offices, i.e. Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period, it added.
Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and 02 RMS Offices, i.e. Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period, it added.
To avoid last minute rush, customers have been advised to post Rakhi well in time.
To avoid last minute rush, customers have been advised to post Rakhi well in time.
So if your brother can't visit you, mail him the Rakhi from these post offices.
So if your brother can't visit you, mail him the Rakhi from these post offices.
Check the full list here:
Check the full list here:
New SubziMandi PO - 110033
New SubziMandi PO - 110033
Naraina Ind. Estate HPO- 1 10028
Naraina Ind. Estate HPO- 1 10028
Rohini Sector-7 PO- 110085
Rohini Sector-7 PO- 110085
R K. Puram Sector-5 PO -110022
R K. Puram Sector-5 PO -110022
Krishna Nagar HPO- 110051
Krishna Nagar HPO- 110051
Keshav Puram/Onkar Nagar PO- 110035
Keshav Puram/Onkar Nagar PO- 110035
Sarojini Nagar HPO - 1 10023
Sarojini Nagar HPO - 1 10023
SaraswatiVihar PO- 110034
SaraswatiVihar PO- 110034
R K. Puram (Main) PO -1 10066
R K. Puram (Main) PO -1 10066
Delhi Railway Station, Transit Mail Office - 110006
Delhi Railway Station, Transit Mail Office - 110006
New Delhi Railway Station Transit Mail Office - 110001
New Delhi Railway Station Transit Mail Office - 110001