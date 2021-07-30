Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Raksha Bandhan: Special counters in Delhi's 34 post offices for mailing Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan: Special counters in Delhi's 34 post offices for mailing Rakhi

To avoid last minute rush, customers have been advised to post Rakhi well in time.
1 min read . 09:14 PM IST Livemint

  • Special arrangements have been made upto 16.08.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail for other states and upto 17.8.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail within Delhi, Office of Chief Postmaster General Delhi Circle said.

With Rakhi Festival a the corner, Department of Posts has made special arrangements to handle special mails.

As per a statement issued by Office of Chief Postmaster General Delhi Circle, special arrangements have been made upto 16.08.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail for other states and upto 17.8.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail within Delhi.

Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and 02 RMS Offices, i.e. Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period, it added.

To avoid last minute rush, customers have been advised to post Rakhi well in time.

So if your brother can't visit you, mail him the Rakhi from these post offices.

Check the full list here:

Ashok Vihar HPO -1 10052

New Delhi GPO- 1 10001

Civil Lines PO - 110054

New SubziMandi PO - 110033

Chankyapuri PO - 1 10021

Naraina Ind. Estate HPO- 1 10028

Delhi GPO- 110006

Patel Nagar PO -110008

Delhi Cantt.PO-110010

PaschimVihar PO - 110063

HauzKhas PO- 110016

Ramesh Nagar HPO -110015

Indraprashta HO -1 10002

Rohini Sector-7 PO- 110085

Janakpuri PO - 1 10058

R K. Puram Sector-5 PO -110022

Krishna Nagar HPO- 110051

R.P. Bhawan PO - 110004

Karol Bagh PO- 110005

Sansad Marg HPO - 110001

Keshav Puram/Onkar Nagar PO- 110035

Sarojini Nagar HPO - 1 10023

Kalkaji HPO- 110019

SRT Nagar PO -1 10055

Lodi Road HPO -110003

Seelampur PO- 110053

Lajpat Nagar PO-110024

Sriniwaspuri PO-1 10065

Malviya Nagar PO- 110017

SaraswatiVihar PO- 110034

MaikaGanj PO- 110007

R K. Puram (Main) PO -1 10066

Mehrauli PO- 110030

Delhi Railway Station, Transit Mail Office - 110006

Mayapuri PO-110064

New Delhi Railway Station Transit Mail Office - 110001

