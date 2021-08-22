Many state governments have announced free bus rides to women passengers as a special gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. States like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have announced free bus travel for women passengers on Raksha Bandhan.

Haryana

The Haryana government has made travel free for women as well as children up to 15 years and can ride state buses for free on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Rajasthan:

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement that girls and women in the state can travel for free in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. No fare will be taken from the female passengers in general and express buses of the state roadways.

Bihar:

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar made an announcement that the women travelling in city service buses of Bihar State Road Transport Corporation can travel without paying any fare on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that as a special gift to women travellers on the occasion Raksha Bandhan no fare will be charged from them travelling in the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation(UPSRTC) buses.The facility will be available from midnight of 21 August till 22 August

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. This year the auspicious day will fall on August 22. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

