Arun, a college student, was killed at his home in Adarsh Nagar. The attacker fled with an accomplice. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating using CCTV footage.

A 19-year-old college student, who had come home to celebrate Rakshabandhan, was shot dead allegedly by a man at his house on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident took place in Faridabad's Adarsh Nagar area.

The accused fled from the spot in a motorcycle with his accomplice, who was standing outside to guard the victim's house, they added.

The deceased Arun was a second-year student pursuing a bachelor's degree in architecture from Deenbandhu College in Rohtak's Sampla, the police said.

He resided in a rental property in Sampla and had returned home on Sunday evening, they noted.

A murder case has been registered against the accused, whom the police are trying to identify using CCTV footage of the area.

Arun's brother Ajay Kumar said in his complaint that the family hails from a village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh and has been living in Adarsh Nagar since 1997.

The incident took place around 12 pm when his parents had gone to the market and Arun was at home with him and their sister, the complainant said.

Kumar alleged that two men arrived outside their house on a motorcycle. One stayed outside with the bike running while the other entered the house. The intruder insisted Arun to come outside, but Arun refused to step out.

During the conversation, the man allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Arun in the chest. Despite being wounded, the victim ran inside, lay on the bed, and raised an alarm, but the attackers escaped on their motorbike, the complaint added.

Arun was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, the police said, citing Kumar.

Based on the brother's complaint, the two accused were booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS and under the Arms Act at Adarsh Nagar police station on Monday, they added.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Amit Kumar said the police handed over the body to Arun's family after postmortem.