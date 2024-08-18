Raksha Bandhan visit turns tragic: 10 killed, 27 injured in pickup van-bus collision in UP’s Bulandshahr

Livemint
Published18 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
The pickup van was coming from Ghaziabad when it collided with the bus. Photo: X
The pickup van was coming from Ghaziabad when it collided with the bus. Photo: X

10 people were killed and 27 others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a private bus in the Salempur area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, on Sunday .

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, around 14 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The deceased were workers at Britaina company and they were heading to their native village in Aligarh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

 

The pickup van was coming from Ghaziabad when it collided with the bus.

The traffic on the road was briefly affected due to the incident.

“Ten people were killed and 27 were injured in the accident. The injured have been sent to different hospitals,” District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told media.

Nine of the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The condition of four of the injured was serious and they were referred to the Meerut medical college. The remaining injured have been admitted to the district hospital, Singh added.

The deceased were identified as Mukut Singh (45), Deen Nath (45), Brijesh (18), Babu Singh (19), Shishupal (27), Girraj Singh (26), Sugarpal (35) and Omkar (30). Two of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the authorities to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.

The district magistrate also said that fitness documents of both vehicles were updated.

SSP Shlok Kumar of Bulandshahr said that the injured have been admitted to hospitals in Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Aligarh, with one person in serious condition.

Videos of the incident shared on social media showed the van reduced to shambles, while the bus's front was heavily damaged.

Muzaffarnagar road accident

On Saturday, two persons were killed and another injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them while they were walking on the road.

The incident took place near Begarajpur under Mansurpur police station area when Gopal, Jagroop and Tushar were hit by the vehicle.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
