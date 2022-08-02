Rakshabandhan: This Gujarati businessman creates eco-friendly ‘diamond rakhis’

Rakshabandhan: This Gujarat-based designer have taken the rakhi collection to the next level with creative iterations of the humble thread and creating diamond rakhis.
Every sister loves to beyond a regular rakhi choice for her brother on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival that celebrates the traditional brother-sister bond. It is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual.
From big brands to independent labels, this Gujarat-based designer have taken the rakhi collection to the next level with creative iterations of the humble thread. Using a precious stone with an auspicious thread of brother-sister bond, he came up with a unique 'diamond rakhi'.
Not only precious jewels, the Gujarat-based business also used environment-friendly ideas in the creation of ‘diamond rakhi’ by using recycled gold, according to news agency ANI. He said that this delicate rakhi costs around ₹3,000 to ₹8,000.
“We have made eco-friendly rakhis that are made up of recycled gold while diamond has been used in a special way. It will cost around ₹3,000 to ₹8,000," Rajnikant Chachand, Businessman told ANI.
The agency reported that these diamond rakhis are being sold by businessman Rajnikant Chachand in the Surat city of Gujarat. Take a look at these unique rakhis,
In addition to this, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications has come up with exclusive rakhi envelops for sending the auspicious band to far-off places for the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
This year, Rakshabandhan, a festival that marks the bond of love between the siblings will be celebrated on August 11.
The ministry informed that these envelopes possess a unique texture and are completely waterproof and tear-proof. These are available in the size of 11cms x 22cms and in attractive designs with a peel-off strip seal mechanism for easy sealing at the rate of ₹15 per envelop.
The sale of these rakhi envelopes in Delhi's post offices has already begun and will continue till August 8 for posting within the national capital and up to August 7 for sending rakhis to other states.
