Rakul Preet Singh’s brother arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection to drugs case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother Amanpreet Singh has been arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection to a drugs case after a joint operation by police and the Narcotics Bureau, reported Hindustan Times. Amanpreet Singh, also an actor, was one among five arrested in connection with the drugs case.

A joint operation was conducted by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under Cyberabad Police's jurisdiction, following which the arrests were made.

Hyderabad police held a press conference on Monday to address a recent drug bust case. They announced the arrest of Aman in connection with the incident, alongside four others implicated in drug peddling. Aman was among 13 individuals who tested positive for drug consumption. The police stated that he would be presented in court shortly.

Rakul had been summoned earlier by the Enforcement Directorate regarding an alleged money laundering case linked to drugs. According to Hindustan Times report, when questioned, the Cynberabad police clarified, "She is not under investigation in this case. We refrain from dragging her name into unnecessary speculation, therefore we will not comment further."

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted with husband Jacky Bhagnani attending the wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Drug bust in Hyderabad According to the report by Hindustan Times, police have seized 199 grams of cocaine, along with 2 passports, 2 bikes, and 10 cell phones in connection with the case.

Arrested as accused peddlers are Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef. Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna are currently evading arrest.

The Cyberabad police highlighted in a press statement that they have identified 13 consumers in Hyderabad who are allegedly affluent and actively fostering a drug ecosystem in Telangana.