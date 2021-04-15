As parts of the country reimpose lockdowns, superspreader events like political rallies and the Kumbh Mela threaten to spread covid infections to India’s villages, where testing and treatment facilities are nearly non-existent, as attendees return home.

Millions of Hindus have gathered in Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela, alarming health experts. Around 1,000 people have already tested positive for covid-19 in Haridwar in the past two days. That number is likely to rise sharply as symptoms can take as long as 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus.

Experts warned that India may have to pay a high price for dropping the guard. The second wave of the pandemic has already pushed India’s healthcare system in the worst-affected areas to the brink. The number of daily infections has surged to near 200,000, the highest in the world, from under 10,000 in February.

In March, the central government warned the Uttarakhand government of a potential surge in covid-19 cases during the Kumbh Mela but stopped short of restricting the gathering. More than 600,000 people swarmed the banks of the Ganges on Wednesday to take a holy dip.

“In mass gatherings where faith is involved such as the Kumbh Mela, it is very difficult to avoid the spread of disease," said Prof. N.K. Ganguly, president, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and former director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

With devotees gathered in close proximity and without protective masks, a surge in cases is inevitable.

“The major reason for transmission to one another is through close contact and sharing of close space. This is happening in festival celebrations, political rallies and Kumbh," said Dr. Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.

Kishore noted that the current congregations and revival in economic activities are also linked to vaccine euphoria, with many believing that they are now safe.

“It is difficult to stop the transmission in rural areas now. A vaccine is not going to stop transmission even if it is given to all those who are going back to their homes," he said.

