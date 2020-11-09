Rally polarised, half of Nifty stocks down 10-45% despite index at record highs

“The defining feature of equity market performance in 2020, so far, has been the sharp divergences across and within sectors and companies. This highlights the differentiated impact of covid on various sectors. Clearly, the essentials (healthcare, staples) and technology/online/e-commerce businesses were impacted far lesser than the financials, cyclicals (metals, infrastructure, oil and gas) and discretionaries (travel, aviation, restaurants, hotels, etc.)," said Guatam Duggad, head of research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.