In this file photo a health worker holds up a test tube with a Covid-19 test sample taken from a person. (AFP)
Tollywood actor Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 04:33 PM IST PTI

  • Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon, the telugu film actor wrote on Twitter
  • He had tested positive for coronavirus on December 29

Ram Charan, Tollywood star, said on Tuesday that he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support.

The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 29.

"It feels good to be back!," Charan said, taking it to Twitter.

"Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes," he wrote.

Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's 2013 drama "Zanjeer", will be next seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's "Rise Roar Revolt" ('RRR'), co-starred by Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt.

The director of "Baahubali" resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has now been deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

