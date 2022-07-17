Ram Gopal Varma's ‘derogatory’ comment on Droupadi Murmu: RGV dragged to court

Ram Gopal Varma's ‘derogatory’ comment on Droupadi Murmu: RGV dragged to court2 min read . 12:24 PM IST
According to the lawsuit, Varma's use of his Twitter handle to make ‘derogatory’ remarks insulted women's respect on social media.
According to the lawsuit, Varma's use of his Twitter handle to make ‘derogatory’ remarks insulted women's respect on social media.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is facing legal repercussions for making "uncharitable" comments about Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate. A court case against the director has been filed in Mumbai by Subhas Rajora, who claims to be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is facing legal repercussions for making "uncharitable" comments about Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate. A court case against the director has been filed in Mumbai by Subhas Rajora, who claims to be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
According to the lawsuit, Varma's use of his Twitter handle to make "derogatory" remarks insulted women's respect on social media. His tweets amounted to disrespect towards members of the scheduled caste (SC).
According to the lawsuit, Varma's use of his Twitter handle to make "derogatory" remarks insulted women's respect on social media. His tweets amounted to disrespect towards members of the scheduled caste (SC).
Subhas Rajora filed the complaint on July 14 before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra, seeking action against Varma for violations of sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), according to the complainant's attorney D V Saroj. He said that the magistrate postponed the case until October 11 in order to consider the complaint. Additionally, he added, a case had been opened on Sunday at the Hazratganj police station.
Subhas Rajora filed the complaint on July 14 before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra, seeking action against Varma for violations of sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), according to the complainant's attorney D V Saroj. He said that the magistrate postponed the case until October 11 in order to consider the complaint. Additionally, he added, a case had been opened on Sunday at the Hazratganj police station.
Varma tweeted on June 22, "If Drapaudi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?"
Varma tweeted on June 22, "If Drapaudi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?"
RGV later said, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way...Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."
RGV later said, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way...Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."
“The TREMENDOUSNESS of this INCREDIBLE icon the EXTREMELY honourable DRAUPADI being PRESIDENT is that both PANDAVAS and KAURAVAS will forget their BATTLE and TOGETHER worship her and then MAHABHARAT will be REWRITTEN in NEW INDIA and the WORLD will be proud of INDIA ..JAI BJP," RGV tweeted later on.
“The TREMENDOUSNESS of this INCREDIBLE icon the EXTREMELY honourable DRAUPADI being PRESIDENT is that both PANDAVAS and KAURAVAS will forget their BATTLE and TOGETHER worship her and then MAHABHARAT will be REWRITTEN in NEW INDIA and the WORLD will be proud of INDIA ..JAI BJP," RGV tweeted later on.
The filmmaker shared another post, “Post the extensive research I did on the honourable Draupadi ji and studying the nuances in the intensity of her eyes and the depths of both her smile and facial contours ,I have no doubt that she will be the GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER in the WHOLE WIDE WORLD..Thank u BJP."
The filmmaker shared another post, “Post the extensive research I did on the honourable Draupadi ji and studying the nuances in the intensity of her eyes and the depths of both her smile and facial contours ,I have no doubt that she will be the GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER in the WHOLE WIDE WORLD..Thank u BJP."