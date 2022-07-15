Ram Gopal Varma’s new film ‘Ladki’ to release in China

It is clear that China, which has never been very generous in allowing foreign films to play in the country, is now facing a huge shutdown of theatres and has to feed local cinemas with new content, according to trade experts. Releasing films in China may help Indian studios and producers in the long run, not only bolstering popularity in the neighbouring country but also making for a good opportunity to negotiate with Chinese distributors for better revenue-sharing terms. Until now, Chinese theatre owners and distributors would only pay 25% of the box office collections of an Indian film to the producers.