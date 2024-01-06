Veteran actor Raza Ali Murad said, ‘Lord Ram has always blessed him’. Further elaborating on his name Raza Ali Murad, the actor said that his initials add to ‘RAM’. He tried to show his 'RAM' connection while speaking on the upcoming idol consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Not only this he also said that the biggest hit film of his career was ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’.

Watch video: Lord Ram has always blessed me, says Raza Ali Murad

The devotional fervour is at its peak in Ayodhya as the ‘ram nagari’ is gearing up to mark the momentous occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to light special diyas -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day as 'Deepawali'.

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the 'pran pratishtha' at the grand Ram temple. The grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is scheduled for January 22. Addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said the whole world is eagerly waiting for January 22.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said.

The Ram Temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, PM Modi inaugurated the newly-built Ayodhya Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains

