Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra completes Ram Lalla idol selection for 'Pran Pratishtha' | 10 updates
The idol selected unanimously will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha' next month for the consecration ceremony. 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice from Chhattisgarh have been dispatched for the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
Ram Mandir Consecration: Less than a month to the grand event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, has said that the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla has been completed.
