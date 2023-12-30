Ram Mandir Consecration: Less than a month to the grand event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, has said that the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla has been completed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today's (trust) meeting was regarding the selection of the idol for the Ram temple and the process has been completed," said Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra on Friday.

Top updates on the Ram Lalla Mandir in Ayodhya -The selection process for the idol of Ram Lalla has been completed and the unanimously selected idol will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha' next month {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya

-On being asked about the parameters of the idol selection process, Bimlendra said that the idol speaks to you, as once you see it, you get mesmerised by it.

-Champat Rai, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will furthjer decide on the Ram Lalla idol, Bimlendra said. "I liked an idol and gave my vote for it. Champat Rai will decide further. There was a voting system and we gave our preferences. The idol selected unanimously will be brought for Pran Pratishtha," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old--Ram Lalla--would be selected among three designs. "The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look will be selected," he said.

-Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex along with the top district official

-The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-On Saturday 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice was dispatched from Chhattisgarh for the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

-Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off 11 trucks carrying the rice consignment by waving a saffron flag during a function held here at Shri Ram Mandir on VIP Road, said a statement by the state's public relations department

-Kar Sewak turned saint, Ravindra Gupta, also known as Bhojpali Baba who pledged not to marry till Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya, received an invitation to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

