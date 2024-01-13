‘It's false,’ Puri Shankarcharya Nischalananda Saraswati said while rejecting reports that said there are differences between the four 'Shankaracharyas' over Ram Temple 'pran prathistha' ceremony in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared by the news agency PTI, Nischalananda Saraswati stated, "Who said that all the four Shankaracharyas disagreed on the ceremony? It is false."

He further clarified, Shri Ram Ji must be 'prathishit' in his own abode, it is necessary. But it is also necessary to follow all the shastra-vidhi (rituals of the shastras) that align with traditional practices while doing that.

The remark comes amid opposition parties targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Reports indicate that the top four spiritual leaders of Sanatan Hindu Dharma, or the 'Shankaracharyas,' opted not to attend Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration ceremony. Leading major mutts in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Karnataka, established by Adi Shankara in the eighth century.

Meanwhile, VHP working president Alok Kumar claimed on Friday that two of the four Sankaracharyas have "openly welcomed" the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple but none of them would attend the grand event to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

They will, however, visit the Ram temple "as per their convenience later", he told PTI on Friday.

Ram Temple ‘pran prathishtha’ Ayodhya readies for the "pran pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram Mandir on January 22, commencing a seven-day ritual from January 16. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced the auspicious time for the ceremony as 12:20 pm on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest, and over 7,000 invitations have been extended to celebrities, saints, politicians, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, along with 4,000 seers from across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)



