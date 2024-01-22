Ram Lalla ascends to his rightful throne as PM Modi performs Pran Pratishtha | Watch videos
The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat present at the ceremony.
The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.
2) First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya
3) Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
4) Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya
5) PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the pranpratishtha ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions.
He made these remarks as he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the magnificent Ram Temple here.
