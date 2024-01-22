The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.

Crafted by the skilled hands of sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall idol, captures the image of a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus, all meticulously carved from a single block of stone.

The Ram Mandir compound is designed to span 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet. The temple's vertical structure consists of floors, each measuring 20 feet in height, supported by a remarkable ensemble of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates.

Take a look at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in videos,

1) Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya