Devotees thronged in large numbers to Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Wednesday, the second morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The visuals from outside the temple showed a huge number of devotees braving the cold weather to have the 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took updates regarding darshan at Shri Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

UP Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad, and DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar are present inside the 'Garbha Griha' of the temple, to monitor the orderly movement of devotees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Inspector-General of Police Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar said, “The crowd is nonstop but preparations are complete. We appeal to the old and Divyang people to schedule their visit after two weeks. I want to appeal to the people that there's no need to hurry for Darshan. The temple will be opened for everyone with better preparations."

A sufficient number of police and other security personnel have been deployed in and around the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya as hoards of devotees throng to offer prayers to Lord Ram Lalla, said Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar.

“We will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty. Around 1000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the Temple. This deployment will continue for the next few days…," said RAF Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UP Special ADGLO Prashant Kumar said, “People have gathered here in huge numbers. Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here... We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people..."

More than 2.5 lakh devotees have so far offered prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Tuesday and a similar number of devotees are awaiting the darshan, the UP government officials said.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony on Monday. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the country's major spiritual and religious sects. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

