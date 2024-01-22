Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya | First visuals

The consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol took place on Monday at the recently built temple, accompanied by extensive festivities in the town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participated in the ceremonial proceedings. Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates Entering the temple premises, the prime minister carried a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Adorned in a golden kurta paired with a cream dhoti and patka, he performed the 'sankalp' during the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and subsequently proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals. Also Read: Ram Lalla ascends to his rightful throne as PM Modi performs Pran Pratishtha | Watch videos View Full Image Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place.

"The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!," Modi said on X.

Following the ceremony, Modi is set to speak to the assembled crowd. Additionally, he has plans to visit the Kuber Tila and engage with the workers who played a role in the construction of the temple.

The temple, built in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions with a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a towering height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and featuring 44 doors, the architectural design is a testament to its grandeur.

The pillars and walls of the temple serve as canvases for intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. The main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor houses the idol of Shri Ramlalla, depicting the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Accessed through the eastern side, the main entrance is reached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The temple comprises five Mandaps (halls): Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap, each contributing to the temple's architectural and spiritual significance.

