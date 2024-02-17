'Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child', Ayodhya Ram Mandir to remain shut for an hour daily. Check timings here
Ayodhya's Ram temple will remain closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir said, adding that the temple trust has increased the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm. The decision has been taken considering the flood of devotees following the consecration ceremony.