Ram Lalla set to be called 'Balak Ram'; From aarti timings to bhog, five things to know about Ayodhya Ram Mandir temple
The Ram Lalla idol, named 'Balak Ram', has been adorned with Banarasi fabric and will be offered various offerings during the aartis held throughout the day.
The 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be called by the name “Balak Ram", as it is the embodiment of the child form of Lord Ram, according to a priest associated with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.