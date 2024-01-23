The 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be called by the name “Balak Ram", as it is the embodiment of the child form of Lord Ram, according to a priest associated with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The idol of Lord Ram, whose consecration was done on January 22, has been named 'Balak Ram'. The reason for naming the idol of Lord Ram as 'Balak Ram' is that he resembles a child, whose age is five years," news agency PTI quoted Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the Ram Temple ceremony.

Ram Lalla's idol has been chiseled by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist) used for the sculpture was extracted from Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura Hobli, HD Kote Taluk of Mysuru. The sky-blue metamorphic rock, famously known as soapstone, is a perfect choice for sculptors in carving idols. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol, the aarti timings, offerings to Lord Ram, and other procedures have been fixed for the temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: 5 things to know -The Ram Lalla idol is adorned with Banarasi fabric, donning a yellow dhoti and a red ‘patka’ or ‘angavastram’. The ‘angavastram’ is embellished with pure gold ‘zari’ and threads.

-Aarti at the Ram temple will be performed six times a day. “The Ashtyam Seva of Ram Lalla will be held in all eight hours of 24 hours," said Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan, the instructor of Ram Lalla’s priests.

-The aartis held six times a day will include Mangala, Shringaar, Bhog, Uthapan, Sandhya, and Shayan aarti. Mangala Aarti will be performed to awaken Lord Ram Lalla. The deity will be adorned with fresh clothes and new jewellery in Shringaar Aarti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-At the time of Bhog Aarti, Bal Raam will be offered with Puri-sabzi-kheer. After this, Uthapan Aarti will be performed to remove the evil eye on Ram Lalla. In the evening, Sandhya Aarti will be done at the temple. At the end of the day, Shayan Arti will be performed before Lord Ram will be put to sleep.

-In addition to offerings like puri-vegetables, and rabri-kheer, Bal Ram will also be offered milk, fruits, and other sweets. Darshan for lord Ram will begin at 6 am. As per the procedure, Ram Lalla will adorn white clothes on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, cream on Friday, blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday.

