Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the makeshift temple

Ram Lalla to don different coloured attires from Monday till 'bhoomi pujan'

From tomorrow onwards till August 5, we will dress Ram Lalla as per the day's significance. For tomorrow, i.e. Monday, it would be white clothes, for Tuesday it would be red clothes and for Wednesday it would be green clothes, said Acharya Satyendra Das