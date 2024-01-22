Ram Mandir: Anand Mahindra takes Monday motivation from Lord Ram

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, took to social media platform X this morning, sharing his Monday motivation not in spreadsheets or business deals but in Lord Ram, the embodiment of virtues and ideals that transcend religion.

"It won't surprise you," Mahindra began, "that my #MondayMotivation this morning is the #MaryadaPurushottam Lord Ram." He then eloquently emphasised Lord Ram's significance beyond religious boundaries, "He is a figure that transcends Religion. No matter what one's faith, we are all drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong values." Mahindra highlighted Lord Ram's unwavering commitment to justice and righteousness, painting a vivid picture: "His arrows are targeted at evil & injustice." This resonates with everyone, regardless of religion, yearning for a world where right triumphs over wrong. Also Read | Ram Mandir Opening: Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala accepts invite to ceremony The vision of a just and prosperous society, a 'Ram Rajya,' becomes a universal aspiration in Mahindra's words, "The state of 'Ram Rajya'—ideal governance—is an aspiration for all societies."

He then added, "Today, the word 'RAM' belongs to the world…"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony is coming days after the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'garbha griha' of the Ram Mandir on 18 January.

Meanwhile, more than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. Sources said the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

Among the industrialists to attend the inauguration ceremony are Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani and TS Kalyanaraman, MD of Kalyan Jewellers.

