Ayodhya is immersed in the colour of spiritualism and joy to mark a year of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha ceremony held on January 22 last year. The occasion was celebrated by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi" on January 11, based on the Hindu calendar.

Devotees throng Ram Mandir as Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' completes 1 year To celebrate the completion of one year of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, many devotees arrived at the Ayodhya temple on Wednesday.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed devotees heading towards Ram Temple and chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. One of the devotees told ANI that he had planned in advance to seek blessings of Lord Ram Lalla on January 22 and attend the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

It is worth noting that Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra marked the anniversary celebration of Pran Pratishtha with Pratishtha Dwadashi Mahotsav, which was held from January 11 to 13.

Yajna Mandap To mark Pratishtha Dwadashi on January 11, priests at Ram Mandir performed Agnihotra at Yajna Mandap, which is inside the temple's premises. The ceremony also included six lakh recitations of the Shri Ram Mantra and recitations of Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

Raga Seva and Badhai Gaan In another program, cultural and spiritual songs were performed on the occasion. Shri Ram Rag Seva included the singing of bhajans, ragas, and kirtans in Lord Ram's praise.

The event also included the recitation of Shri Ram Stuti Shlok, a verse from Goswami Tulsidas's Vinaya Patrika. Other programs at Ayodhya Ram Temple on the occasion included musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas.

