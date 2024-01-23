Ram temple a reality, more on cards for Ayodhya: How govt plans to put 'Land of Shree Ram' on world tourism map
With the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh is firmly on the path to becoming “India's biggest religious tourism hub". But the government seems to have a much bigger plan for Ayodhya — dubbed as "The Land of Sree Ram" by it. The Union and the Uttar Pradesh governments plan to put the city "on the map of world tourism in the years to come".