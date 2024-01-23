With the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh is firmly on the path to becoming “India's biggest religious tourism hub". But the government seems to have a much bigger plan for Ayodhya — dubbed as "The Land of Sree Ram" by it. The Union and the Uttar Pradesh governments plan to put the city "on the map of world tourism in the years to come". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Master Plan The Uttar Pradesh government prepared a master plan for transforming Ayodhya into a Smart City in 2021. "This master plan will aim at the completion of key development projects in the ancient holy town by 2031," the state government's document said.

According to ANI, approximately 178 projects worth up to ₹30,500 crore have been initiated to develop Ayodhya into a world-class city. Meanwhile, according to the 2021 document, the state government aims to harness the potential of both foreign tourists and Indian nationals and "create a Ramayana circuit, with Ayodhya as the main hub".

The "majestic plan" to revamp Ayodhya includes the installation of 10 gates dedicated to Shree Ram, provision for underground cabling, and construction of a Rain Basera (night shelter) with an accommodation capacity of 10,000 people.

Moreover, there’s a proposal to convert Ayodhya’s Raj Sadan into an upmarket heritage hotel. The government further plans to develop all major public spots and parks in the city to boost tourism.

"There are several reservoirs across the city, all of which hold special importance due to their connection with Shree Ram, and these will also be repaired and restored. The government also plans to connect the rest of the country with the thematic Ramayana circuit," the brochure reads.

Brokerage Jefferies recently estimated that a $10 billion makeover of Ayodhya with a new airport, revamped railway station, township and improved road connectivity will likely drive a multiplier effect with new hotels and other economic activities. It "could attract 50 million tourists a year".

Now, to handle this anticipated surge in tourists, Ayodhya needs to have a sustainable infrastructure. And for that, the government has already rolled up its sleeves and started the development work in the city.

Key projects completed, some underway: 10 points Ayodhya has undergone a paradigm shift fuelled by massive infrastructure growth with the grand Ram temple at its heart.

1. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has initiated the installation process of 6-foot tall and 6-foot wide 3D and basic 4D illuminated laser-cut metal sculptures at various locations in the city. The installation of these artefacts will develop the streets of Ayodhya as an open gallery.

2. Raja Dasharath Samadhi Sthal in Ayodhya has undergone a remarkable transformation in a bid to enhance the spiritual experience for tourists. There is also a plan to widen the road by 24 metres to reach the Raja Dashrath Samadhi Sthal. It will be connected to Navya Ayodhya. The construction work of about 13-kilometre-long 'Rampath' from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat is in progress.

3. Phase 1 of a new airport in Ayodhya has become operational and can handle 1 million passengers. Additional domestic capacity and an international terminal are expected by 2025 with a capacity to handle 6 million passengers, PTI reported. Moreover, chopper services will reportedly be started to Ayodhya from six districts - Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura and Agra

4. The renovation of the Satsang Bhavan has been carried out, transforming it into a kirtan-bhajan venue at the Samadhi Sthal. Approximately 200 to 250 devotees can now immerse themselves in the ocean of devotional songs and hymns together at this place. The restoration work of more than 108 ponds has also started in Ayodhya.

5. Battery-operated carts will be made available for devotees visiting Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple. As many as 650 e-carts will be deployed till March in the first phase. They "will be available at the parking lots across the city," Vice chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) Vishal Singh said.

6. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 50 electric buses and 25 green autos from the Ayodhya bus stand ahead of the Ram temple ceremony in January. The operation of electric buses will be initiated on the Dharma Path and Ram Path. Additionally, 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15 onward. The convenience of golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be introduced, PTI reported.

7. The UP government completed various restoration and development projects worth ₹105.65 crore to enhance the beauty of Ram Ki Paidi, giving it a new and grand form. The UP government built the country's largest floating screen at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. It was to be installed at Aarti Ghat to show the Pran Pratishtha and related programmes.

8. To facilitate the enjoyment of boating trips for tourists and devotees, the 'Jatayu Cruise Service' in the sacred Saryu river has been launched. The state government is also transforming the Ayodhya Dham railway station and it is being equipped with modern facilities.

9. The widened Ram Path with uniform facades of buildings on both sides, ornamental lamp posts bearing a design representing the traditional 'Ramanadi tilak' and the 40 Surya Stambhs installed along Dharm Path and the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk are new tourist attractions in the city.

10. There has been active participation of locals in providing homestay experiences to visitors. At present Ayodhya has around 17 hotels with 590 rooms. Up to 73 new hotels are in the pipeline, of which 40 are already under construction. While Indian Hotels, Marriott and Wyndham have already signed deals for hotels, ITC is exploring opportunities in Ayodhya. Oyo plans to add 1,000 hotel rooms in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, the solar city of India Ayodhya is being developed into a solar city to reduce its dependence on electricity. "The city is well and truly all set to undergo a complete makeover," E-brochure said. Meanwhile, according to an advertorial in the Times of India published on Monday, "Ayodhya is poised to become the first solar city of India." But how?

For the first time, a solar power-enabled e-boat was launched last week in a bid to make Ayodhya a "model solar city". CM Adityanath had inaugurated the rooftop-mounted solar boat service at the Sarayu Ghat, PTI reported.

An official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "This initiative marks the commencement of the first-of-its-kind electric solar technology-based service for inland waterways in the country, proving to be a game-changer." The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has prepared the outline for the regular operation of this boat service in the Saryu river of Ayodhya.

Besides, an official had said that the solar project in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The Yogi government has implemented the installation of solar panels for electricity generation. This initiative has played a crucial role in reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

The 8 concepts of Ayodhya's development Following the directives of CM Adityanath, the development work is happening in Ayodhya based on eight concepts. What are these eight concepts and what do they mean? Here's what ANI had reported earlier:

These eight concepts include making:

1. Sanskritik Ayodhya: Ayodhya is to be developed as the cultural capital of India. As part of the plan, several activities are being carried out. These include establishing majestic monasteries, temples, and ashrams, constructing grand city gates, and undertaking projects like temple museums.

2. Saksham Ayodhya: Ayodhya is being developed with an aim to create significant employment opportunities through daily jobs, tourism, religious, and cultural activities.

3. Adhunik Ayodhya: This "holy town" of Ayodhya city is being transformed into a modern city with various amenities, with Initiatives like Smart City, Safe City, Solar City, and Greenfield Township.

4. Sugmay Ayodhya: The Yogi government is making every effort to make Ayodhya easily accessible. Moreover, devotees can reach this sacred city conveniently through various routes. The plan includes the construction of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, the rejuvenation of Ayodhya Dham Railway Station or the work of connecting Saryu with the inland waterway.

5. Surmay Ayodhya: The government aims to transform Ayodhya into an "enchanting city". The initiatives include the beautification of various ponds, lakes, and ancient reservoirs in Ayodhya, the rejuvenation of old gardens, the construction of new ones, or even the enhancement of the city's charm through heritage lighting systems that liberate the city from the entanglement of wires.

6. Bhavnatmak Ayodhya: Every bit of Ayodhya should reflect the feeling of being connected to Shri Ram. Keeping this in mind, the city walls, roadsides and intersections are being culturally equipped.

7. Swach Ayodhya: A clean Ayodhya is the top priority of the Yogi government. The initiatives to make the city clean range from cleanliness campaigns to the development of drainage and sewer systems.

8. Ayusham Ayodhya: The health infrastructure of Ayodhya has already been strengthened to provide quality and convenience-based medical facilities to the patients.

