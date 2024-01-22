Ayodhya is immersed in religious fervour as the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place in the magnificent temple on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to oversee the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Times Of India, the prasad boxes distributed to attendees on Monday will include a minimum of seven items, featuring laddoos and a diya. The Temple Trust ordered 15,000 boxes from the renowned sweet shop, Chhapan Bhog in Lucknow, which graciously declined payment for the order.

Furthermore, the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony is set to commence at 12:20 PM on the auspicious nakshatra, concluding by 1:00 PM on January 22. Approximately 7,000 VVIPs, including actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, and others from across the nation, are expected to grace the event.

TOI further reported that the prasad box comprises two ghee Mawa laddoos, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, akshat, roli, Tulsi dal, a Ram diya, and cardamom seeds. Additionally, guests will receive Mahaprasad, featuring ‘satvik’ food cooked in desi ghee.

The Prasad is being meticulously prepared by Bharti Garvi Gujarat and Sant Seva Sansthan from Gujarat under the guidance of the Temple Trust, the report said.

It is to be further noted that before the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir, PM Modi is observing a rigorous 11-day 'anushthan,' which involves austere practices such as sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water.

Additionally, he visited numerous temples across India and participated in a sacred dip at the Rameswaram ‘Angi theerth’ beach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event has over 7,000 invitees, with a distinguished list of 506 A-listers. Among the notable attendees are Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with the iconic sports figure Sachin Tendulkar.

The consecration ceremony marks the commencement of the temple's construction, a significant milestone enabled by a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. In this legal dispute, Hindu litigants contended that the Babri Mosque was built on the grounds of a temple, which historically marked the birthplace of Lord Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

