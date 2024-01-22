Ram Mandir: Ayodhya to join Mecca, Vatican City as global pilgrim destinations after $10-billion makeover: Jefferies
With the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, ‘Pran Pratishtha’, by PM Modi, Ayodhya city is expected to open gates for religious tourism. Ayodhya is positioned as a global pilgrimage spots like the Vatican City and Mecca. The city is expected to see around 50 million to 100 million tourists annually.
Pran Pratishtha: The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled to start at 12:20 pm by PM Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya. With over $10 billion in investments made in new airports, revamped railway stations, townships, and improved roads, the city is expected to attract around 50 million to 10 million footfall every year, according to a report by Jefferies. Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, is seen as India's answer to the Vatican City and Mecca.