With days left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was handed an invitation to attend the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin is the second cricketer after Virat Kohli who has received the invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

The highly awaited inauguration of the mandir is scheduled to be on 22 January and it will be attended by high-profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other important celebrities who received the invitation include Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Arun Govil, etc.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and TS Kalyanaraman too have received the invitation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

According to reports, over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22.

As per details, the Pran Pratishtha is a rite by which a Hindu temple consecrates a murti. During this, a recital of holy hymns and mantras is carried out to welcome the deity as the temple resident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

With agency inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!