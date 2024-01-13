 Ram Mandir ceremony: Assam CM Himanta Biswa attacks Congress for declining invitation, says 'paap kam karne ka mauka...' | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Ram Mandir ceremony: Assam CM Himanta Biswa attacks Congress for declining invitation, says 'paap kam karne ka mauka...'
Back Back

Ram Mandir ceremony: Assam CM Himanta Biswa attacks Congress for declining invitation, says 'paap kam karne ka mauka...'

 Livemint

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Congress for declining invitation to the inauguration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that the party will always choose ‘Babur over Ram’.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked the Congress party for declining the invitation to the inauguration of Ram Mandir ceremony. Premium
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked the Congress party for declining the invitation to the inauguration of Ram Mandir ceremony.

Several BJP leaders have attacked the Congress party for refusing the invitation for Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The latest in the list is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who said that the grand old party will always choose “Babur over Lord Ram" and called the decision to invite the party in the ceremony as wrong.

“They love Babur, not Lord Ram. So the decision to invite them was wrong and only those who have faith in Lord Ram should have been invited. Among Lord Ram and Babur, the Gandhi family will offer obeisance to Babur first," he told ANI on Saturday.

He further added that Vishwa Hindu Parishad provided a big opportunity for the grand old party to reduce its sins, but the party missed the opportunity. “How can someone help Congress in this case?," he asked. Claiming that the party, during its tenure, tried best to create an “eccosystem" to oppose the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hemanta Biswa Sarma said,"Despite Congress party's opposition to Ram temple, it got a golden opportunity to reduce its sins, but the party missed that opportunity.

The BJP Minister even went ahead and regarded the decision to invite Congress in the ceremony as wrong because of Gandhi family's proximity with Babur, Biswa Sarma claimed.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Jan 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App