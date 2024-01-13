Several BJP leaders have attacked the Congress party for refusing the invitation for Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The latest in the list is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who said that the grand old party will always choose “Babur over Lord Ram" and called the decision to invite the party in the ceremony as wrong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They love Babur, not Lord Ram. So the decision to invite them was wrong and only those who have faith in Lord Ram should have been invited. Among Lord Ram and Babur, the Gandhi family will offer obeisance to Babur first," he told ANI on Saturday.

He further added that Vishwa Hindu Parishad provided a big opportunity for the grand old party to reduce its sins, but the party missed the opportunity. "How can someone help Congress in this case?," he asked. Claiming that the party, during its tenure, tried best to create an "eccosystem" to oppose the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hemanta Biswa Sarma said,"Despite Congress party's opposition to Ram temple, it got a golden opportunity to reduce its sins, but the party missed that opportunity.

The BJP Minister even went ahead and regarded the decision to invite Congress in the ceremony as wrong because of Gandhi family's proximity with Babur, Biswa Sarma claimed.

