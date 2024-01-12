Ram Mandir ceremony: How expensive are flight tickets to Ayodhya from 10 major cities | Check here
Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: SpiceJet said it will operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. Here's how expensive the flight tickets to Ayodhya from 10 major cities are:
Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a grand consecration ceremony of the "historic" Ram temple. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will be held on January 22. While the preparation for the event is in full swing, special invitations have been reportedly sent to 6,000-7,000 people, including several politicians and celebrities.
PM Modi inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya when he visited Ayodhya at the end of December 30, 2023. To help people visit Ayodhya on the day of the ceremony, SpiceJet said it will operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21.
The special flight is scheduled to depart from the national capital at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya by 3 pm on January 21. The return flight on the following day is scheduled to take off at 5 pm and land at Delhi at 6.30 pm, news agency PTI reported.
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony on January 22.
In the first phase, the Ayodhya airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore, news agency ANI reported.
ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Holiday declared for UP schools, colleges on Jan 22; liquor shops to stay shut
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. According to reports, Vedic rituals for the ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. PM Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!