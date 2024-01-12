Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a grand consecration ceremony of the "historic" Ram temple. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will be held on January 22. While the preparation for the event is in full swing, special invitations have been reportedly sent to 6,000-7,000 people, including several politicians and celebrities.

As the fervour over the Ram Mandir ceremony remains high among the people of the country, here's how expensive the flight tickets to Ayodhya from 10 major cities are. Air travel fare as per IRCTC as on January 12: City January 20 January 21 January 22 Delhi ₹ 11,829 ₹ 15,193 ₹ 7,539 Mumbai ₹ 20,231 ₹ 12,649 ₹ 8,699 Kolkata ₹ 21,393 No flight ₹ 5,436 Chennai ₹ 20,986 ₹ 9,270 ₹ 10,549 Kochi ₹ 24,763 ₹ 10,510 ₹ 14,709 Bengaluru ₹ 22,925 ₹ 24,282 ₹ 8,199 Indore ₹ 20,820 No flights ₹ 12,956 Hyderabad ₹ 21,581 ₹ 10,346 ₹ 8,000 Ahmedabad ₹ 17,697 ₹ 23,386 ₹ 10,043 Visakhapatnam ₹ 17,697 ₹ 23,386 ₹ 10,043 Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid visiting the Ayodhya Ram temple on the day of the consecration ceremony, that is January 22. He suggested people to arrive in the city after January 23. The Prime Minister rather asked people to light Ram Jyoti at their homes and celebrate Diwali to mark the occasion.

PM Modi inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya when he visited Ayodhya at the end of December 30, 2023. To help people visit Ayodhya on the day of the ceremony, SpiceJet said it will operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21.

The special flight is scheduled to depart from the national capital at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya by 3 pm on January 21. The return flight on the following day is scheduled to take off at 5 pm and land at Delhi at 6.30 pm, news agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony on January 22.

In the first phase, the Ayodhya airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore, news agency ANI reported.

Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. According to reports, Vedic rituals for the ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. PM Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22.



