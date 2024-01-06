Ram Mandir ceremony: Uddhav Thackeray not invited; Here's what he plans to do instead
Ram Mandir ceremony: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said the party will perform a 'Maha Aarti' at the bank of the Godavari River in Maharashtra's Nasik on the Ayodhya Temple consecration Day.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that his party will perform a 'Maha Aarti' at the bank of the Godavari River in Maharashtra's Nasik on the Ram Temple consecration day on January 22.
