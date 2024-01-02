Tamil Nadu BJP leader Arjunamurthy on Tuesday met superstar Rajinikanth on behalf of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra and invited him to the grand Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. In a post shared through his X handle, Arjunamurthy stated that he had invited Rajinikanth to the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 and also shared pictures of the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today's event was the best experience of my life! Our dear leader Mr. @rajinikanth I was very happy to visit him at his residence and invite him and his family on behalf of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 along with the RSS officials," the Tamil Nadu BJP leader posted.

Invitations to actors and directors Rajinikanth joins many senior actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Akshay Kumar, who are invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The Temple Trust has also invited ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rohit Shetty along with producer Mahaveer Jain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list also includes South Indian celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty.

"It is a good thing, artists should come. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and many other artists have been invited by the Trust for 'Pran Pratishtha'. PM Modi is also coming. All the artists who are coming will be welcomed in Ayodhya," Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 22. The event will see some high-profile dignitaries from across the world and the temple trust has requested devotees to avoid travelling to Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decisions around invitations also triggered a political uproar in the country with the Opposition claiming that the BJP is trying to hijack the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony for political benefits. Several Opposition leaders expressed displeasure over not receiving the invitation, while some decided to stay away from the event.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!