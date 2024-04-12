Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is rapidly reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, and in that mission, sugarcane by-products have been of immense help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He stated the cups, plates, bowls and spoons that were used during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were made from sugarcane bagasse.

“The cups, plates, bowls and spoons that were used during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were made from sugarcane bagasse. With us using such things in our day-to-day lives, the utility of sugarcane by-products has also increased," PM Modi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was of the opinion that India is dependent on imports to meet potash needs, but efforts are being made to reduce it with the help of sugarcane bagasse.

"At present, we are dependent on imports to meet our potash needs. However, efforts are being made to reduce that dependence with the help of sugarcane bagasse. The use of press-mud, one of the by-products of sugarcane, is also gradually increasing. One, it is being used as a bio fertiliser. Secondly, press-mud also plays a crucial role in the production of CBG, or compressed biogas," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On ethanol blending Among other things, he also spoke on ethanol blending and how it strengthened government's efforts for sustainable development.

"We achieved the target of blending up to 10% ethanol in petrol five months back. At present, that has reached around 12%, and we are well on our way towards achieving the goal of ethanol blending up to 20%," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On India's commitment to biofuels and the environment, PM Modi said that sugarcane farmers have received more than ₹1 trillion in the last 10 years because of the increasing push for ethanol blending in petrol.

"If I had announced ₹1 trillion to farmers in advance through any government scheme, it would have made headlines in the media and even caught your attention. But my focus is on a more permanent solution to the issues sugarcane farmers face, than making headlines," he said.

On ethanol distilleries The PM said that the government also invested ₹40,000 crore in ethanol distilleries, thereby, creating a lot of employment opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are rapidly reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and in that mission, sugarcane by-products have been of immense help. Sugarcane bagasse has also contributed to an increase in the production of electricity. The production capacity of sugarcane bagasse and biomass cogeneration plants in the country is being continuously increased," he said.

