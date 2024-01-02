comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 02 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.55 -0.25%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,699.25 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 639.05 -0.45%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.15 -1.71%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.10 -1.91%
Business News/ News / India/  Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Temple trust invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for January 22 event in Ayodhya
Back Back

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Temple trust invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for January 22 event in Ayodhya

 Livemint

The Ram Temple trust has decided to keep the invitee list small citing its inability to follow security protocols for the high-level dignitaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arriving after being made Janata Dal United national president at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in PatnaPremium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arriving after being made Janata Dal United national president at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna

Amid an ongoing political furore over the invitations for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the temple trustee Kameshwar Chaupal said the invitation letter has been sent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the event. The development comes as many top political leaders expressed displeasure over not receiving an invitation to the Ram Temple event.

"Yesterday we had gone to meet him. We had not given prior information that we would be coming, so he left for some programme. Today we have sent him a letter (for an appointment) and after getting permission, we will meet him and invite him," Kameshwar Chaupal said.

The Ram Temple trust has decided to keep the invitee list small as it expressed its inability to follow security protocols for the high-level dignitaries. As per reports, the trust has decided to not include the chief minister and governors of states in the invitation list, but top leadership of all national parties are invited to the event.

Nitish Kumar, recently took charge as the president of Janata Dal (United) after Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh decided to step down from the post.

Don't come to Ayodhya on January 22

Kameshwar Chaupal reiterated the request of the temple trust and urged the citizens to not come to Ayodhya on January 22 as it will be difficult for the security management. "6500 people will be inducted on January 22. Each and every citizen of the country has been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram temple inauguration. Just for the 22nd, only the people with invitations should come to Ayodhya," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked people to avoid travelling to Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony and instead light Ram Jyotis in their homes and celebrate Diwali to mark the occasion.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 05:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App