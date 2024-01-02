Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Temple trust invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for January 22 event in Ayodhya
The Ram Temple trust has decided to keep the invitee list small citing its inability to follow security protocols for the high-level dignitaries
Amid an ongoing political furore over the invitations for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the temple trustee Kameshwar Chaupal said the invitation letter has been sent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the event. The development comes as many top political leaders expressed displeasure over not receiving an invitation to the Ram Temple event.