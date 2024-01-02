Amid an ongoing political furore over the invitations for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the temple trustee Kameshwar Chaupal said the invitation letter has been sent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the event. The development comes as many top political leaders expressed displeasure over not receiving an invitation to the Ram Temple event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Yesterday we had gone to meet him. We had not given prior information that we would be coming, so he left for some programme. Today we have sent him a letter (for an appointment) and after getting permission, we will meet him and invite him," Kameshwar Chaupal said.

The Ram Temple trust has decided to keep the invitee list small as it expressed its inability to follow security protocols for the high-level dignitaries. As per reports, the trust has decided to not include the chief minister and governors of states in the invitation list, but top leadership of all national parties are invited to the event.

Nitish Kumar, recently took charge as the president of Janata Dal (United) after Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh decided to step down from the post.

Don't come to Ayodhya on January 22 Kameshwar Chaupal reiterated the request of the temple trust and urged the citizens to not come to Ayodhya on January 22 as it will be difficult for the security management. "6500 people will be inducted on January 22. Each and every citizen of the country has been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram temple inauguration. Just for the 22nd, only the people with invitations should come to Ayodhya," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked people to avoid travelling to Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony and instead light Ram Jyotis in their homes and celebrate Diwali to mark the occasion.

