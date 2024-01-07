Ram Mandir consecration ceremony to be live telecast at New York's Times Square

The live broadcast of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 will not only be telecast across India at booth level but also be live-stream at the iconic Times Square in New York City in the United States, India Today reported Sunday citing sources.

The report said the much-awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies, and consulates overseas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all the devotees of Bhagwan Ram in the country and abroad. Also Read | India raises concern over Maldives Minister's derogatory remarks against PM Modi Earlier in August 2020, a digital billboard of the Ram Mandir was played at Times Square marking 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has instructed its workers to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram consecration at the booth level, news agency ANI reported.

This initiative is designed to offer a platform for the general public to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala.

“This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," ANI reported citing a source.

Party workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts ('bhandar'), or “contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the sources added.

The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) are scheduled to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Meanwhile, a 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (Shyam Varn) idol of Lord Ram has been carefully chosen for the upcoming Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. The idol, resplendent in Shyam Varn (dark hue), is set to be a symbol of divinity, royalty, and the pure innocence of a child.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is set to officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 in Ayodhya. As part of the festivities, a grand 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is scheduled, aiming to feed thousands of devotees. To accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees arriving for the grand consecration, numerous tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya.

The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is preparing for a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people at the grand ceremony.

