Business News/ News / India/  Ram Mandir consecration: No decision yet on Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attending event in Ayodhya
BREAKING NEWS

Ram Mandir consecration: No decision yet on Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attending event in Ayodhya

Livemint

  • The consecration ceremony is to be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(File) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi during CWC meeting at AICC 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

With just weeks left for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, reports arrived that there is no decision yet on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi attending the event, news agency PTI quoted sources.

The consecration ceremony is to be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a breaking news, it will be updated shortly.

